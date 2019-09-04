Wazito shake KPL transfer market with heavy signings

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The primary 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) transfer window was closed on Monday with returnees Wazito being the busiest team.

Wazito made the highest signings, 20, followed by Sony Sugar, 18 while Chemelil Sugar and Nzoia Sugar signed 16 players each.

Sony Sugar lost the highest number of players, 24, followed by Wazito, 18, and Chemelil Sugar who parted ways with 15 players.

Amongst the biggest captures are fullbacks Abouba Sibomana and Karim Nizigiyimana who have joined Wazito from APR (Rwanda) and Vipers (Uganda) respectively. The duo formed an integral part of Gor Mahia's 2015 title-winning squad that was coached by Frank Nutall.

Record Kenyan champions have also acquired two foreign strikers; Gislain Gnamien from Ivorian club De Gagnoa and Francis Afriyie, a Ghanaian who joins from Mexican third-tier side Murcielagos. This is an obvious attempt to replace Jacques Tuyisenge who moved to Angolan champions Petro Atletico.

Making a return to the KPL after three seasons is Ali Abondo who has also joined moneybags Wazito. The former Gor Mahia midfielder joined South African top-tier side Ajax Capetown in 2016 where he played just three games before signing for Bloemfontein Celtic the following year.

Fourteen players have left the KPL to further their careers abroad. Bandari forward Alex Oratamal has joined Omani side Al Bashaer FC, Gor Mahia duo Harun Shakava and Francis Kahata have joined Nkana and Simba in Zambia and Tanzania respectively. Mathare United's Cliff Nyakeya secured a deal with Egyptian side Al Masr.

Kenyan International David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has returned to Saudi Arabia to join second-tier side Al Ansar while Yusuf Mainge has joined FK Poronie in Slovakia on loan from AFC Leopards.

Dropped Gor Mahia forward Erisa Ssekisambu has returned to Uganda to join KCCA, Kariobangi Sharks sold striker George Abege to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko while Sofapaka forward Umaru Kasumba joined Zesco United in Zambia.