Wazito sign trio

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito has announced the signing of Dennis Sikhayi from AFC Leopards and KCB duo of Dennis Nganga and Kennedy Owino.

The team has struggled during the first leg of the season and is eager to improve. Team Manager Bramwell Makotsi is optimistic the trio will make the team better.

“We wanted players who could improve our weak areas. We had identified areas that we needed to beef up and we went for players who we believe will make us stronger. The three are quality players and we are happy to have them on board, they definitely make us stronger than we were before,” Makotsi told the club's portal.

"As the management, we will play our part in ensuring that we get the players the coaching team needs. We want the team to be successful on the pitch and we will closely work with our coaches so that we bring on board players who will make us better. The three are good additions to the unit and we firmly believe that they will give their best for the betterment of the team,” Dennis Gicheru, Club CEO added.