Wazito skipper out for the season

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Wazito FC will be without captain Bernard Ochieng for the rest of the season as he is set to go under the knife, assistant coach Frank Ouna has confirmed.

The former Vihiga United skipper has been playing with pain on his right knee for a while now and it has been confirmed to be an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear.

"We want him to go for the surgery as soon as possible and we are making plans for that. He is definitely out for the rest of the season but we would like to have him back ready for pre-season. He is an integral member of the squad and the sooner we have him back the better," Ouna revealed to Nation Sport.

Ochieng joined Wazito from Vihiga immediately after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Harambee Stars made a return after a 15-year absence.