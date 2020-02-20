'We're not terminating players' contracts'

By CECIL ODONGO

Western Stima Chairman Laban Jobita has dismissed claims that their sponsor Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), has directed the club to terminate contracts of their players citing lack of money to pay salaries and allowances.

Jobita denied the claims saying he has not received any communication from KPLC, but said there are changes expected in the team which have nothing to do with termination of players contracts.

“I have not received any letter from the KPLC management asking me to terminate any players' contract. I'm only seeing it on social media. But I can confirm that yes, some proposals have been made and we expect some changes in the team, but not contract termination as some people have put it,” said Jobita in a statement posted on the club's Facebook page.

He insisted that the team is now focusing on Saturday’s Kenyan Premier League (KPL) tie against Kariobangi Sharks and called on their fans to come and support the power men.

“For now we are focused on playing Kariobangi Sharks this Saturday. I urge fans to come in big numbers to support the team," he added.

There have been reports that KPLC has also stopped sponsoring Coast Stima and Nairobi Stima.

