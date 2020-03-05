By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has promised to bring a winning mentality to his new team Montreal Impact.

Wanyama, who joined the Canadian side from Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, has previously won two league titles and one FA Cup with Scottish giants Celtic. He was also part of the Spurs team that finished second in the English Premier League in 2016/17 season and reached the Uefa Champions League final last season.

"I love the game and I love helping my teammates so I think I bring everything. I bring passion, fight and I'm willing to do everything for my teammates to get a win," said Wanyama after his first training session with Montreal Impact on Wednesday.

The arrival of Wanyama confirms Montreal Impact owner Joey Saputo is keen on transforming the club to a title-winning side. Already, the club has former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic and former Inter Milan midfielder Saphir Taider in its ranks. Wanyama will definitely be expected to spark the project to life by lifting the club into the play-offs slots having missed out in the last three seasons but he insists he can't do it alone.

"To be honest it's not about myself, it's about the team. If we can get results as a team everybody is a star. I want to fight together with my teammates and then we can become stars.

"On the pitch I demand a lot (from my teammates) because I love to win. We will have a tough time on the pitch but outside the pitch we will be friendly, we will laugh. When things are going right, we will have fun. But in the pitch sometimes when we need to be bad guys, we have to be bad guys. It's football and sometimes you need this to get the results," he said.

