By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has conceded qualifying for Caf Confederation Cup group stage was a tall order after failing to beat DC Motema Pembe in Nairobi.

K'Ogalo, who were bundled out after losing 3-2 on aggregate, settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Kasarani before falling 2-1 in the return leg in Kinshasa on Sunday.

Polack revealed that his players were disappointed after failing to qualify for the group stage of second tier continental club competition for the third season in a row.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't win the game at home since that was the best way to eliminate Motema Pembe. The players are also disappointed they failed to convert a number of chances they created in the away leg which could have won us the match,” Polack told Nation Sport on Monday.

Despite scoring first in Kinshasa, Gor failed to hold on to their lead and Polack insists that the current squad is inexperienced and can't effectively at such a stage.

"I'm not castigating the current players but Gor Mahia needs to sign top class players who can do well in continental matches. I have only stayed here for a few months and can’t name the players the club is supposed to buy but in future I will know who to sign,” he added.

Polack joined Gor in August and was widely expected to lead the club into the group stage of Caf Champions League but faltered at the last hurdle losing 6-1 to USM Algers on aggregate which saw the club relegated to the Confederation Cup play-off.

The Briton also urged club officials to register players in good time for continental assignments having worked with a lean squad of 16.