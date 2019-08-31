Were re-joins Leopards on year-long deal

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars winger Paul Were has re-joined AFC Leopards on a one-year deal.

The speedy winger’s short contract with Ingwe expired just before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He had signed hoping to secure a ticket to Egypt and impress in the continental tournament to attract new suitors.

However, he did not feature in any of the three matches Kenya played in Egypt.

The tricky winger said he was happy to be back at AFC Leopards and ready to help the team do well in the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season.

“It is a good move for me since AFC Leopards is always home to me. I know what the team wants to achieve and for me therefore it is just a continuation of the hard work I put in as an individual last season,” Were told Nation Sport.

“We have a couple of new faces in the team and having trained with the team this week I feel like we are headed in the right direction. We have to do better than last season., he added.