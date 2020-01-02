By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan international Jesse Were has renewed his contract with Zambian champions Zesco United.

His contract elapsed on December 31, but the club has revealed the former Tusker FC forward has put pen to paper a fresh two-year deal.

Meanwhile, midfielder Anthony Akumu has left the club and is said to be nearing a move to South African side Kaizer Chiefs. His contract with Zesco also ended on December 31.

“We are delighted to announce that Jesse Were has extended his stay with us for the next two years. Were has been a key part of this football club’s success as such we are extremely delighted that he has made the right decision to be with us for the next two more years,” Zesco United CEO Richard Mulenga, told the club's portal

“It is with deep regret that we announce the departure of Kenyan midfielder, Anthony Akumu. The club made a lot of effort to extend Akumu’s contract, unfortunately the two parties could not reach an agreement. We wish to take this opportunity to thank Akumu for his immense contribution to the success of ZESCO United football club.” Mulenga added.

The club has also acquired Congolese striker Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract from Lusaka Dynamos.