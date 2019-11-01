By DONNA ATOLA

More by this Author

Western Stima coach Salim Babu is the September Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month.

Babu beat Tusker's Robert Matano and Bandari’s Bernard Mwalala to the award.

Babu guided Stima to two wins and two draws tin the month of September. His charges garnered eight points during that month compared to Bandari's and Tusker's seven.

This is the second time Babu has bagged the monthly gong having emerged Coach of the Month in May 2016 while at Sony Sugar.

“This is a great day for me, I am thankful to my players who have enabled me get my second Coach of the Month award, it is an indicator that we are doing a good job and we are headed for greatness” said an elated Babu.

“This is a very good way of motivating coaches in Kenya because such awards raise the morale of the coaches and it creates a healthy competition in the league,” he added.

Advertisement

Stima held Kariobangi Sharks to a 2-2 draw in the league’s opening match before settling for a barren draw with Wazito in Kisumu. They then proceeded to beat Kisumu All Stars 2-1 before edging Posta Rangers 1-0 in Machakos.