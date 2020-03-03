By VICTOR OTIENO

Western Stima coach Salim Babu has heaped praises on up and coming teenager Benson Omala, saying the striker has a bright future in his football career.

Since joining Stima from Football Kenya Federation Division Two side Manyatta United at the start of the season, Omala, 17, has been instrumental in the power men’s fine run in the Kenyan Premier League. They are placed seventh on the table and within shouting distance of a podium finish.

Because of his clinical finishes, the Form Four student at Kisumu Day High School has been a regular starter at Stima.

In January, he entered the history books as the youngest player to win the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Player of the Month Award when he was crowned the best for the month of December.

The teenage star scored five times in that month.

He also became the first Stima player to ever score a hat-trick in a league match in their 4-1 win over Zoo Kericho on December 11. Against champions Gor Mahia on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, Omala again showed his prowess, netting Stima’s second goal in the 75th minute. Gor won the match 3-2.

He also contributed to Stima’s first goal of the match. He was fouled inside the box, Baron Oketch making no mistake in shaking the net from the spot.

The goal was Omala’s eighth of the season, which saw him move to fifth in the race for the Golden Boot.

Former AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwata, who is playing for Zesco United in Zambia, has scored the most goals in the league this season, at 13.

According to Babu, the youngster has solved their striking problems.

“He is a player with a great future. Whenever he is not around, we struggle upfront that is why we get him out of school to come and play. If given a chance in the national team he can perform,” said Babu.

Speaking on January 29 when he was named the December player of the month, Omala said his ambition was to play for Harambee Stars.