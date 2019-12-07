Western Stima, Homeboyz win in KPL

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Chemelil Sugar’s poor form persisted as they lost 2-1 to Western Stima in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Muhoroni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Vincent Wanga put the Sugar Millers on the front foot in the 52nd minute, but two quick fire goals by Baron Okech and Salim Hamisi in the 61st and 64th minute respectively ensured Stima survived the scare.

Stima are now fourth in the standings with 21 points from 12 matches, while Chemelil continue to languish at the bottom with just a point having played the same number of matches.

Meanwhile at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, Kakamega Homeboyz came from a goal down to edge Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in another league tie.

After a goalless first half, Robert Abonga opened the scoring for the home side in the 52nd minute, but Shami Kibwana equalised for the visitors in the 71st minute.

Christopher Masinza grabbed the winner with the last kick of the game to hand Homeboyz the three points.

Advertisement

They now move third on the log with 23 points from 12 matches, while Nzoia are 14th with 10 points having played the same number of matches.

Playing Sunday