Western Stima, Kariobangi Sharks draw a blank in Kisumu

Western Stima's winless run in the SportPesa Premier League since stretching to mid-February continued on Thursday when they were held to a barren draw by visiting Kariobangi Sharks at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Stima last tasted victory on February 17 when they downed Mount Kenya United 2-1 and Thursday's result leaves coach Paul Ogai under immense pressure.

In his post-match comments, the former Palos and Kisumu All-Stars tactician admitted the duel was tough and rued Laban Gambareko's first half missed opportunity, saying it ought to have given the team victory.

"We should have won because Gambareko got a point blank pass, he should have scored. It is not easy to get such opportunities against a tactical team like our opponents," said Ogai, adding he was satisfied with the result.

Despite being the better side in the contest, Sharks coach William Muluya said there is nothing to celebrate since they didn't bag maximum points.

"Without scoring there is nothing to celebrate about. You have to go back to the drawing board and determine what went wrong and how to rectify the mistakes," said Muluya.

Stima goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo was forced into a series of early saves, as Sharks took the game into the host's half.

Vincent Wasambo missed a chance to find the back of the net on 20 minutes after James Mazembe picked him inside the box with a long pass from the left-wing.

Five minutes later, Sharks were on the offensive again, goalkeeper Odhiambo punching Nixon Omondi's cross intended for Duke Abuya, before reacting fast to gather the ball.

The hosts responded from a free-kick moments later when Mukisa Junior sent a cross to Edwin Omondi but his feeble shot was cleared, before Gambareko failed to tap in after he was teed up by Braize Nkolo.

Abuya should have punished the power men in the 36th minute with a powerful low drive, but it went right into the waiting hands of Odhiambo.

Sharks shot-stopper Brian Bwire produced a brilliant save at the stroke of halftime to deny Junior from a stunning free-kick.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Wasambo missed a chance to give the visitors the lead but his placed effort was saved by an outstretched Odhiambo.

Coach Ogai then introduced new energy into his side as he sought to bring to an end his eight-match winless run, Malik Dachi and Baron Oketch replacing Gambareko and Erastus Mburu respectively. Muluha responded by introducing Henry Juma for Shafan Oyugi.

The power men survived again in the 74th minute when Wasambo's curled effort from outside the box went wide. A composed Juma was not lucky moments later as his left-footed shot went over the bar.