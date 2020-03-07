Western Stima down Posta in Kisumu

By LENNY OTIENO

Western Stima returned to winning ways as they thrashed visitors Posta Rangers 2-0 in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

The win sees Stima maintain their 7th position in the league table with 36 points as they await their match against Kisumu All Stars slated for later this month.

“I’m happy with how the boys played today and we’re working on scoring more goals in our remaining matches,” said Stima’s tactician Salim Babu.

His opposite number, Sammy Omollo stated that he is going back to the drawing board to work on his team’s ball possession and finishing.

Both teams were looking forward to bag the much needed three points in an effort to end the season at a good position.

Stima’s Villa Oromchan should have scored in the ninth minute had he kept his header low, but it instead went over the bar.

Five minutes later, Rangers reciprocated the attack from Stima with a right foot shot from Kevin Ouma, which however veered past the side bar by inches.

Fresh off the halftime break, both teams wasted no time in attacking.

Rangers forward Joseph Mbugi slipped past Stima’s defenders, but failed to convert when his shot went wide.

Stima’s teenage sensation, Benson Omala showcased his brilliance when a rebound ball resulting from Jairus Adira’s punch landed on his right foot and he directed it to the back of the net putting them ahead in the 62nd minute.

The goal from Omala increased Stima’s momentum as a shot from Sydney Ochieng’ would’ve doubled their lead, but it landed on Adira’s hands.

Rangers' attempts to go past the midfield were fruitless as Stima held their ground and kept on the pressure.