Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita has called for sobriety among individuals interested in becoming president of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), saying current divisions pose a threat to the prosperity of the game.

Jobita, who has shown interest in vying for the position of Nyanza region representative in FKF’s National Executive Committee, said wrangling between current FKF leadership and former office holders continues is hurting the growth of football and will keep away potential sponsors interested in partnering with Kenyan Premier League clubs.

KPL clubs have remained cash-strapped since sponsors withdrew last season.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa is facing stiff competition from his predecessor Sam Nyamweya and Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda. A new date for the federation’s elections is yet to be announced.

"I believe the bedrock of Kenyan football is Nyanza and Western regions which must have a strong representation in the federation. I am not in any of the camps for now, but will issue a direction on whom our delegates should vote for and that person must promise to take the game to the next level,” Jobita told Nation Sport on Saturday.

"I can't be quiet any more because this wrangles are keeping sponsors from investing in our teams. We should not lose focus of growing our game due to unwanted differences," said Jobita.

