Samuel Odhiambo struck late as Western Stima held Sofapaka to a 1-1 draw in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Sammy Imbuye scored for Sofapaka in the 48th minute before Odhiambo equalised from the spot in the 86th minute.

Stima coach Salim Babu lauded his players for the performance in difficult weather conditions.

“This was quite a tough match because Sofapaka has for a long time been a stubborn opponent. But the heavy downpour highly contributed to the results because the field became unbearable at some point,” said Babu.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza said they had given their best to get a win.

“We came for a win and it was evident because we dominated the match from the start but the penalty cost us. I'm happy we gave Stima a chase for their money despite having home advantage,” said Baraza.

Cercidy Okeyo came close to breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute after he received a pass from Willis Obayi but goalkeeper Odhiambo did well to save.

Stima responded quickly two minutes later but Isima Watenga parried Baron Oketch’s strike. The impressive Watenga showed good reflexes to deny Villa Oramchan from a freekick in the 38th minute.