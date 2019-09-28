Western Stima edge All Stars in Kisumu derby

By DONNA ATOLA

Western Stima picked their second consecutive win of the season after edging Kisumu All Stars 2-1 in a thrilling Kenya Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

Hassan Kiyoyo and Vitalis Akumu were on target for Stima, while Michael Owino scored All Stars' only goal.

Stima tactician Salim Babu expressed satisfaction with the result.

"After our last match in Nairobi, we planned and prepared well to win this one. I am happy with the win but it did not come as a surprise. We had better possession of the ball and took advantage of their mistakes," said Babu.

His opposite number Henry Omino blamed the loss on the weak defence which he termed as 'inexperienced'.

"We have improved our game, because so far this has been our best since the season began. The only problematic department in my team is the defence but the attack and midfield are okay, this is because they have no experience in the league," said Omino who remains optimistic of better fortunes in upcoming matches. "This is just our fourth match and we cannot lose all the 30 matches. With the great improvement the team has had in previous matches, we will soon win."

The match started on a high with Stima's first shot on target producing the opener in the fifth minute. Kiyoyo latched on a good delivery from Villa Oramchan to score from close range.

Stima's second attempt arrived in the seventh minute when Robert Achema's long range effort was parried by All Stars’ custodian Geoffrey Were.

Five minutes later, the Blue Eagles levelled with their first shot on target from Owino. He capitalised on poor communication between Stima's goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo and his defenders to score.

Oramchan should have put Stima ahead two minutes later but his effort from a freekick was palmed away by Were. The impressive Kiyoyo hit the side netting in the 26th minute as Stima sought to reclaim their lead.