Western Stima edge Rangers for first league win

The best chance of the second half fell to substitute Brian Osumba but he blasted over the bar after good work from Mbugua on the right

The visitors would have double their lead in the 37th but Mukisa Junior failed to keep his header down

Robert Achema picked an unmarked Villa with a low cross and the striker made no mistake with a sweet connection that flew into the roof

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Western Stima recorded their first win of the season after beating Posta Rangers 1-0 in an entertaining Kenya Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Ugandan Villa Oromchan's 28th minute strike is all the powermen needed to claim maximum points. Stima remain unbeaten after three rounds, while for Rangers it's their first loss of the season.

Stima goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo and his back four kept Stima in the game after the hosts threatened early through Eliud Lokwam, Francis Nambute and Jackson Dwang.

The first real chance fell to Nambute who found space in the 24th minute and sent a low shot but Odhiambo dived low to save.

Then four minutes later, against the run of play, Stima went ahead. Robert Achema picked an unmarked Villa with a low cross and the striker made no mistake with a sweet connection that flew into the roof.

The visitors would have double their lead in the 37th but Mukisa Junior failed to keep his header down. Moments later, Rangers defender Simon Mbugua sent a long range drive inches over the bar.

Advertisement

The mailmen made a substitution at the restart, Sammy Omollo resting Michael Luvutsi for William Odero but there was no respite.

Omollo brought in George Oporia for Ken Mutembei and his opposite number Salim Babu responded immediately by withdrawing Hassan Kiyoyo for James Ogada.

Oporia sent a clever pass to Nambute ten minutes later, but it was intercepted early by Stima's defence before the former Kakamega Homeboyz man could strike.

The best chance of the second half fell to substitute Brian Osumba but he blasted over the bar after good work from Mbugua on the right.