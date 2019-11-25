By DONNA ATOLA

Substitute Benson Omala struck the solitary goal as Western Stima beat KCB 1-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Monday.

The 17-year-old Form Three student was the hero for Stima as he scored deep in stoppage time to hand his side maximum points.

Stima coach Salim Babu was full of praise for Omala for bailing his side out.

“Omala was the only remaining option and I am glad that he had a good performance. He scored an important goal at a time when fatigue had started creeping in," said Babu.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno blamed poor concentration for the loss.

“We dominated the whole match but lost concentration during extra time. That is where Stima took advantage and scored,” said Otieno.

KCB's Ian Mutanda wasted a glorious chance in the 11th minute following miscommunication between Stima’s goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo and his defender Kevin Monyi.

Stima had two chances to hit the bankers but Abdallah Wankuru's header went wide in the 22nd minute before Fidel Origa saw his shot saved by KCB's goalkeeper Joseph Okoth.Benson Ochieng also saw his shot parried by Okoth after a brilliant solo run.

After a goalless first half, both teams made changes in the second half; Hassan Kikoyo replacing Ochieng while James Ogada benched Abdallah Wankuru.

KCB had a double substitution with Stephen Waruru coming in for Mutanda while Simon Munala took Benson Amianda's place.

But it was Omala, Stima's last substitute, that decided the game with a clever lob over an advancing Okoth in the 91st minute.