Stima to unleash Omala as Gor visit

Western Stima coach Salim Babu has backed teen sensation Benson Omala to rise up to the occasion when they take on champions and leaders Gor Mahia in one of the two Kenyan Premier League matches on Wednesday.

As K’Ogalo will be battling Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Bandari will tackle fourth-placed KCB at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Babu believes Stima have what it takes to inflict more misery on Gor Mahia, who were thumped 3-1 by Sofapaka on Saturday in Narok, and 17-year-old Kisumu Day striker Omala could play a leading role in the match.

Omala’s stellar performance in December earned him the Kenyan Premier League Player of the Month Award, a first one for a high school student.

“The match is a crucial one for us because we have to redeem ourselves having not won in our past three games. I will deploy Omala upfront to hunt goals for us,” said Babu in an interview with Nation Sport after Tuesday’s training at Moi Stadium.

Stima were beaten 2-1 Wazito on Saturday in Narok, then the youthful tactician and his charges watched as Gor Mahia went down 3-1 to Sofapaka in the next match at the venue.

Babu, who has won the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award twice this season, believes this is the best time to meet Gor.

“Gor Mahia are an experienced team but currently they are beatable and we are determined to achieve that. We shall follow in Sofapaka’s footsteps because we were among the top teams when the league commenced and we have to reclaim our position,” added Babu.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack on the other hand has called on his players to return to the wining ways, saying further slip in the league will destabilise the team.

“My players have to react and win the game because we are not prepared to drop points and surrender our lead at the top of the table,” said Polack.