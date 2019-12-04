What next for FKF after elections cancelled?

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has hinted he could appeal the ruling by Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) which cancelled the body's national elections set for Saturday.

But Mwendwa's main opponent, Sam Nyamweya lauded the ruling, terming it a 'landmark' which is good for Kenyan football stakeholders.

“We respect the ruling but are not happy with it because we followed all the procedures (to organise elections),” said Mwendwa.

“The decision favours three people against 6000 clubs. Our options are open because 300 people have spent money in the exercise. We can appeal this decision.”

“I laud the Tribunal for this ruling which is good news to all football stakeholders. Truth and Justice have prevailed,” said Nyamweya.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on Tuesday cancelled the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) national elections scheduled to take place on Saturday after determining that FKF’s Electoral Board chaired by Edwin Wamkukoya as improperly constituted.

Related Stories FKF elections nullified

Advertisement

In his twenty-seven-page ruling delivered last evening, SDT Chairman John Ohaga also ruled that the required public participation was not conducted in the run-up to the elections and also cancelled FKF branch elections that were conducted on November 27.

"An order that Football Kenya Federation Presidential elections to be held on 7th December 2019 is hereby cancelled," he ruled.