Where is the original ball used in 1954 World Cup final?

Do you know where the original ball used in the 1954 Fifa World Cup final is?

It is safely stored in a glass casing at the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

The ball is handmade and still looks in fair conditions but for some cracks and cuts.

At the museum, you will get to learn that one other reason why the West Germans beat Hungary, then considered one of the best teams in the world, was, your guessed it, advanced technology.

Addis, who kitted the German team, had created a new type of football shoes to be used by the players in the final. The boots had studs that got be screwed in and out. No other team had such boots.

In that final played at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland, it rained, and West Germany opted for longer studs which they easily screwed onto their boots. The poor Hungarians had no such option and struggled on the soft, wet surface, the helpful guide at the museum explains. Germany won 3-2, a huge upset then. In fact, the match is considered one of the greatest in World Cup history.

The museum documents all the German World Cup winning teams – 1954, 1974, 190 and 2014, and the heroes of these successful campaigns.

Presentation is in pictures, newspaper cuttings, personal notes of coaches and players, and television and radio records that you can watch and listen.

German’s triumph in Brazil in 2014 is captured in stunning high definition video on giant screens. You can almost sense the heart of the nation, the tension, excitement and final glory. Oh, what a beautiful game.

There are also artefacts, memorabilia and press stories of the Bundesliga and European club football where German clubs excelled.

In all, 140 years of German football history is documented in vivid presentations.

The museum was established on October 23, 2015. It is open to Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Ticket prices range from 10 Euros to 17 Euros while children under six enter free of charge.

One cannot visit Dortmund without checking out the German Football Museum.