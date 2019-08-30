Who will reign supreme in new KPL season?

Fans and players alike will, however hope that the Nyayo Stadium will be usable for football, and that the renovation works, which have taken two long and painful years, will be worth the wait.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is a long way from arriving in the league, but the organisers will continue to air a couple of games live thanks to an existing partnership between the KPL Limited and Spanish broadcasters, Media Pro.

By CELLESTINE OLILO

In spite of a deep financial crunch, a severe lack of proper match venues and growing concerns regarding its competiveness, the new Kenyan Premier League returns Friday with 376 matches to be played between August 31 and late May 2020.

Title sponsors SportPesa have exited the scene leaving the league managers with nothing in the way of revenue, a situation which could hamper the league’s progress.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has, however provided the assurance that the season will kick off and proceed as planned, and that they plan to surmount any challenges they will face along the way.

“It is going to be tough, I know, especially because of Nyayo Stadium and City Stadium are still unavailable for use. We also don’t have a title sponsor, but we have put in place enough measures to ensure the season runs smoothly with minimal interruptions,” he told Nation Sport.

Lack of enough stadiums has indeed been a big challenge for the last two seasons following the closure of Nyayo and City Stadiums for renovation, a fact that put inconsiderate pressure to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Moi Stadium in Kisumu and the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.

Gor Mahia, the reigning champions, will attempting an unprecedented 19th league title and fourth in a row, with their first match against Tusker this Saturday at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The defending champions have overhauled the team that lifted the silverware last season following the departure of star striker Jacque Tuyisenge and diminutive midfielder Francis Kahata, who were the spine of the team.

In their place, they have brought in little known, but promising players in the shapes of Lawrence Juma and Clifton Miheso, while Boniface Omondi has stepped up from the list of fringe players to take up the mantle in midfield.

They have also brought in Tanzanian goalkeeper Kisu Mapigano, who could be instrumental in their quest to match up to their wonderful continental exploits, which saw them reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

On the local font, K’Ogalo will face the challenge from usual suspects Sofapaka, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, who have been punching above their weight, since they entered the op flight scene three seasons ago.

Wazito, the new kids on the block, have also reinforced their squad greatly, bringing in experienced players like Eric “Cantona” Ochieng, Burundian defender Karim Nizigiyimana and Ugandan prodigy Mansoor Agu.

Via their flashy and abrasive new chairman Ricardo Badoer, the club has vowed to make history this season by winning their maiden silverware.

“We are not here to play. We have come to make a name for ourselves. Watch this space,” he said.

AFC Leopards have still held onto Rwandan coach Cassa Mbungo, although the air is thick with rumours that he has fallen out with the club’s hierarchy, and may be sacked before the season hits the half way mark.

Ingwe have also brought in a number of players, but they have lost kingpins David “Cheche” Ochieng and Paul “Maldez” Were who sparked an impressive, but short lived rejuvenation at the club in the second half of last season.

Kisumu All Stars and Wazito are the season’s new entrants, while Mount Kenya United and Vihiga United have bitten the dust and are now only good enough for the National Super League.

Kisumu All Stars have bolstered their squad with 13 new players and will make their KPL debut against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday in Kisumu.

The Kisumu-based club earned a place in this year’s league after finishing second in the 2018 National Super League with 80 points, three behind champions and returnees Wazito.

The newbies have plucked out experienced tactician Henry “Zagallo” Omino from Western Stima, and he will be deputised by Andrew Aroka and former head coach Francis Oduor.

This will be the first time that the league season beginning on August and ending in June, as the country has already conformed to the new Fifa calendar.

Fixtures:

Friday

Sofapaka v Posta Rangers (Narok Stadium, 3pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Western Stima (Kenyatta Stadium, 3pm)

Saturday:

Wazito vs Nzoia Sugar (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, 1pm)

Kisumu All Stars vs Ulinzi Stars (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 2pm)

Mathare United vs Bandari (Ruaraka Sports Club, 3pm)

SonySugar vs KCB (Green Stadium, Awendo, 3pm)

Gor Mahia vs Tusker (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 4.15pm)

Sunday:

Kakamega Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards (Bukhungu Stadium, 3pm)