Who will stop quadruple-chasing Vihiga Queens?

By TERESA CALLEB

Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumira is confident that he has enough arsenal to challenge for the Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League title this season.

Alumira, who led the Vihiga County-sponsored outfit to their third consecutive league title last year, is wary of the newly promoted teams from the National Division One League.

Having lost just one match in the 2019 season, losing to Thika Queens in the first leg before the two teams drew in the return match, Alumira is aware that teams will be targeting their scalp in the new campaign which kicks off on February 22.

The 2019 Soya Coach of the Year finalist guided the Queens to 26 wins, one draw and one loss last season, with his side scoring 102 goals and conceding 15.

“There will be more competition since if you look at the way Gaspo Youth have been playing lately it shows that they will be title contenders," he said.

"Thika (Queens) are about to rediscover their form since they played well in the second leg and the coming in of Ulinzi Starlets, Nakuru West Queens and SEP Oyugis will boost the competition since they are all teams that are stable. We are the front runners but as far as retaining the league is concerned, I will be able to say something after about four or five matches.”

The team’s skipper and veteran wingback Enez Mango, who joined the team since 2016 when they earned promotion to the top flight, believes that with adequate sponsorship, more women will be able to ply their trade in other leagues while Harambee Starlets will continue soaring.

“With a little more investment in the women's leagues most of these players are capable of going abroad to play professionally. At the moment, I cannot rule out chances of any other player from Vihiga getting an opportunity to play abroad, and I'm sure something great will happen since most of our players get exposure by virtue of being in the national team,” she said.

NEW SIGNINGS

With Cynthia Shilwatso’s imminent departure to Spanish top flight side Logrono FC, Alumira is keen to strengthen his attack hence the addition of forwards Joan Nabrye (Ugandan), Sumeiyah Mwanakombo (Madira Girls high School), Bridget Muhonja (formerly of Mudavadi Girls).

The defensive trio of former Harambee Starlets defender Lilian Adera, Sylvia Ombango and Sheia Shabuya have left the club.