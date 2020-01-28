Why AFC, Gor Mahia did not vote during SGM

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenya's two biggest football clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards abstained from endorsing the electoral board during Tuesday's Football Kenya Federation's Special General Meeting (SGM) at Safari Park hotel, Nairobi.

The Electoral Code was passed during the SGM after being supported by 72 delegates as well as the new names of the members who will oversee the election.

AFC Chairman Dan Shikanda, while speaking to journalists after the meeting, said he abstained from voting for the new board members, as he had just arrived for the meeting and could not rush into making any decision.

“Unfortunately, I arrived late since I have been chasing a player to help reinforce my striking force this transfer season. I found people voting and I was not granted the five minutes I had requested. I can’t just vote blindly,” said Shikanda.

SHOT DOWN

FKF president Nick Mwendwa had earlier in the meeting shot down Shikanda's request for more time.

“You are either supporting, abstaining or not supporting. AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have abstained. Put your hands down this is my SGM,” said Mwendwa, as Gor Mahia's Sally Bollo and Shikanda rose to oppose.

Bollo, who has shown interest in the Women Representative post and Gor's Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi, an ally of Mwendwa, also abstained in the electoral board vote.

During the meeting, it was agreed that all sub-branches from the 290 constituencies will hold their elections after March.

Three of the officials from the sub-branches will join the 47 counties officials to participate and manage football leagues at the grass roots.

Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December cancelled FKF elections saying there wasn’t enough public participation.