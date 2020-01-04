Why AFC Leopards are not looking for new coach

By CECIL ODONGO

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed that the club is not looking for a new coach after the departure of Rwandese tactician Casa Mbungo earlier in the week.

Shikanda says the current technical bench led by Mbungo's former assistant and now acting coach, Anthony Kimani has enough experience to handle the team in their remaining Kenya Premier League matches of the season.

The official though fell short of saying if the club will confirm Kimani to the position permanently in the future, insisting that he believes he can handle the team and bring success at the club.

"We are not looking for a new coach because we haven't even paid the one who left us this week. My main priority is to look for money and pay players and not looking for a coach. I believe the current technical bench has what it takes to steer the team and get us good results," said Shikanda in an interview with Nation Sport on Friday.

Ingwe has had a record 14 tacticians in a span of five years and Shikanda says the current financial situation is what led to the exit of Mbungo, who was owed five month salary arrears.

Shikanda also said that financial crisis since the exit of their sponsor, Sportpesa in August last year has also led to the departure of foreign players, revealing that Ingwe may not actively participate in the mid-season transfer market.

"We are taking a day at a time and due to the financial woes, we may not participate much in the January transfer window. Players have left but what is important this year is getting money to pay them and maintain those who are still in the team," he added.

Some of the foreign players who have left the den are Burundian duo of Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro, Malian striker Ismaila Diarra, Rwandan Soter Kayumba, with Brian Marita the immediate local player to have exited Ingwe.

Shikanda also lamented the congested league fixtures which will see Ingwe play three matches in a span of one week.

Leopards play Zoo Kericho this Sunday before meeting Posta Rangers on Wednesday and mouth watering clash against money bags Wazito on Sunday next week.