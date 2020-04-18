alexa Why Belgian league could resume with masked players - Daily Nation
Why Belgian league could resume with masked players

Saturday April 18 2020

Belgium's Christian Benteke and teammate Yari Verschaeren celebrate after scoring a goal during their Euro 2020 qualifier Group I match against San Marino on October 10, 2019 in Brussels. PHOTO | VIRGINIE LEFOUR | AFP

Belgium's Christian Benteke and teammate Yari Verschaeren celebrate after scoring a goal during their Euro 2020 qualifier Group I match against San Marino on October 10, 2019 in Brussels. PHOTO | VIRGINIE LEFOUR |  AFP

In Summary

  • Belgium's professional clubs are expected to formalise the end of the current season next week
AFP
By AFP
BRUSSELS

Belgian football could return with the players wearing face masks, according to a top consultant virologist helping the country's government fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the ideas we have is handing out face masks in order to play football," Marc Van Ranst told Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

"Online you can find anti-pollution masks that can be used by American football players and cyclists. Those are more comfortable (than surgical masks)."

Belgian football has been suspended as the government grapples with the Covid-19 disease.

Belgium's professional clubs are expected to formalise the end of the current season next week, while Tuesday's banning of mass public events in the country until August 31 means next season will likely begin behind closed doors.

