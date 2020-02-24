Why FKF elections are a 'battle' of incumbents

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa will not have a challenger on the ballot when football elections are held on March 26.

Mwendwa, who is eyeing a second four-year term in office, on Saturday presented his nomination papers to FKF's Electoral Board.

"I sat here the whole day waiting for aspirants to bring in their papers but no one apart from the incumbent did by the 5pm deadline. He will be the only candidate on the ballot,” confirmed the federation’s electoral board chairperson Kentice Tikolo.

A number of Mwendwa's opponents have gone to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to challenge the electoral process.

Similarly, the youthful Mwendwa was the only candidate who presented his papers to the board on October 23 last year but the polls were nullified by Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

This development is in stark contrast to four years ago when Mwendwa beat five candidates namely Sammy Shollei, Ambrose Rachier, Ssemi Aina and Sam Nyamweya to become Kenya’s football boss. Nyamweya stepped down on election day.

Related Stories FKF chief Mwendwa presents poll nomination papers

Advertisement

In 2011, Nyamweya beat Hussein Mohammed and Mohamed Hatimy in the presidential elections.

"They are noisemakers who hang around courts but will never come to the ballot for a contest because they are not popular. That is why I am confident of winning this election even if it is held 10 times," said Mwendwa of his opponents.

Opponents have, however, cried foul pointing to a number of rules that lock them out, and seemingly favour Mwendwa and his team.

FAIR CONTEST

“I wish to contest but do not want to be part of a process that is skewed in favour of the incumbent," says Twaha Mbarak who is eyeing the presidency.

“I always vouch for a fair contest and that is why I am keen on waiting to find out what the courts will decide. I am still in the race,” said Lordvick Aduda, a presidential aspirant.

Nyamweya is also eyeing a comeback but like other challengers will be waiting to see what the court decides.

At the same time, seven of the ten aspirants seeking the National Executive (NEC) positions are unopposed.

The NEC is FKF's highest decision making organ and all the unopposed namely Nairobi region's Micheal Majua, Davis Chege (Central), Gabriel Mughendi (Coast), Muriithi Nabea (Eastern), David Bunei (Lower Rift), and North Eastern's Ahmedqadar Mohamed Dabar are said to be affiliated to Mwendwa's Team Blue campaign team.

"In view of the protracted and injurious ligations surrounding these polls, I wish to refrain from presenting my nomination papers. The decision is premised on a firm belief that for a meaningful change and progress to be realised in football, all stakeholders must pull in one direction," explained Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bollo.

She had expressed interest in the newly created NEC's women representative seat but then changed her mind at the last minute.

Also, Nation Sport has established that 36 out of the 48 aspirants contesting for positions at the county level are also unopposed.

FKF president aspirants requirements: