Why FKF postponed WPL season kick-off

The Kenya Women Premier League season kick-off has been postponed until next weekend.

This, according to Football Kenya Federation, is to allow clubs hold a pre-season meeting on February 25 at the FKF Goal Project offices.

"The one week delay in the 2020 Women Premier League season is an added advantage to the various clubs since they will all have more time to fully prepare in training and cement their game plan while at ease," said Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah.

Among the matters that will be discussed include a review for the 2019 WPL season. Teams are expected to come up with strategies that will potentially improve this year's league.