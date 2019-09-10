Why Gor Mahia's trip to Algeria is in jeopardy

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia's traveling plans for Sunday’s first round Caf Champions league first leg tie against USM Algiers now lies in limbo after the Ministry of Sports declined to grant their request for provision of return air tickets from Algeria.

Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia told Nation Sport on Monday that the government has no money, adding that Gor Mahia should have followed the due laid process according to The Sports Act so as to get funding from the sports fund just like other teams, instead of requesting for money from the ministry directly.

“The Ministry has no money and Gor Mahia management should have written to us through the federation to get money from the sports fund instead of the ministry itself. The ministry has no money and their request has fallen through as at now,” said Mr Kaberia.

“We have tried looking for ways to help them but it has not been successful. We shall have a meeting on Tuesday to find a way out but as you know, the ministry does not budget for funds to cater for such travels,” added Mr Kaberia.

In their letter through the The Football Kenya Federation dated August 30, Gor Mahia had requested the Ministry of Sports to facilitate traveling of a 30 member delegation including players and officials to enable them honour the fixture, whose return leg will be in Nairobi in a fortnight.

According to the letter, the delegation was to depart for Algeria on Thursday, though now that is in jeopardy unless the 18-times champions can find tickets elsewhere.

The failure by the ministry to provide for the tickets now leaves the club relying on Tuesday's fund raising to be held at Nairobi Charter hall.