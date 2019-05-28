Why Gor coach Oktay is a worried man

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is worried about rumours linking some of his best players with transfers to other African clubs.

He has asked the management to engage players whose contracts are expiring soon in talks to ensure that key players remain within the club for continuity’s sake.

The Turkish Cypriot tactician has singled out Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Harun Shakava, saying the three are key players without whom achieving the club’s targets next season will be difficult.

“It was not easy at the beginning but right now my players and I have a working relationship. They understand my philosophy and I understand their individual abilities and weaknesses.

“Francis Kahata, I call him a wizard. An artist. He is very important in the team, but I am hearing that he might be leaving this season. It worries me. Tuyisenge is also a top player. His performance speaks for itself. And Shakava is another player I would not like to lose. He is so important in that defence and I need him in the team.

“For Tuyisenge I can understand because the club also needs to make money. But it would be very wrong to let the other players leave for free. I hope the management will talk to them and convince them to stay,” he said, and added that the club’s goalkeeping department will be tweaked during the next transfer window, with one or two goalkeepers being dropped to create room for a new goalkeeper from the team’s junior side.

Tuyienge, Shakava and Kahata have been linked with lucrative moves across the shores of the country, especially the red hot Rwandan striker who is set to exit Gor at the end of this season if his employers accept a bid tabled by Angolan side Petro Atletico.

Petro Atletico, who K’Ogalo met in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages trading victories, have tabled a jaw breaking deal — by Kenyan standards — worth Sh15 million for Tuyisenge who was one of the leading scorers in Africa this season.

Kahata, the 28-year-old diminutive midfielder who has been nicknamed “Minister for Supplies” due to his wonderful assists, has been linked with a move to Simba SC at the end of the season.

His contract with Gor expires next month, and he will most likely move out for free if he does not agree to a contract extension.

Captain Shakava, who joined K’Ogalo five years ago from Kakamega Homeboyz, has been linked with moves to Tanzania’s Simba as well as a number of Zambian clubs.