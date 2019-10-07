Why Harambee Starlets is brimming with confidence

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The national women football team, Harambee Starlets, returned to the country on Sunday ahead of their second leg third round Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier against Ghana set for Tuesday.

David Ouma's charges held Ghana's Black Queens to a barren draw in the first leg last Friday and now need a win of any kind to proceed.

The aggregate winner will proceed to the fourth round where they will face either Zambia or Botswana.

Ouma said the draw gives them enough motivation for the return leg.

“Of course playing a draw away to Ghana is a positive result. It gives us a good starting point for yet another positive outcome in the second leg on Tuesday,” noted Ouma.

Speedy forward Mwanahalima Adam, is also optimistic of completing the job at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

“We played according to the coach’s instructions and achieved the result we wanted. Our hope is that fans will come out in large numbers to support us on Tuesday as we look to get a win that we really need,” said Adam.