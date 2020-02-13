Why Ighalo has been kept away from United training ground

By AFP

LONDON

Odion Ighalo, Manchester United's January signing from China, has been training away from the club's facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday's clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.

Both The Times and The Daily Mirror reported Ighalo had been told to stay away from the club's Carrington training centre -- where hundreds of staff work -- as he went through a 14-day quarantine period.

The former Watford star -- who has not played a competitive match since December 6 -- has instead been put through his paces by a personal trainer at the GB Taekwondo Headquarters in Manchester, not far from rivals Manchester City's ground.

The British government called the novel coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat", and said anyone with the disease can now be forcibly quarantined if they are deemed a threat to public health.

There are nine confirmed cases in Britain.

More than 1,350 people have died in China from the virus, and nearly 60,000 others have been infected.