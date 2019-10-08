Why KPL mulls suspending Premier League

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) management says it could be forced to suspend matches soon in the wake of financial challenges.

Operations in Kenya's top-flight football competition are almost grinding to a halt following the withdrawal of several sponsorship deals to the league body and clubs worth millions of shillings.

Gate collections have also dwindled, thanks to the unavailability of quality and secure stadiums and waning interest in local football by the average football fan, arguably in favour of European football available on Satellite TV.

Several clubs including Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka, Mathare United, Nzoia Sugar, Chemelil Sugar, Zoo Kericho, and Sony Sugar admit to owing players and staff salary arrears and allowances dating back to three months.

Protests, go-slows, and awarding of walkovers over delays in payments have become the order of the day. "We promise to pay our players but we still don't have money. The situation has been tough because we don't have a sponsor," said AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda. KPL's Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda confirmed on Monday that referees are yet to receive payments since the start of the 2019/2020 league season last month.

"Most of the teams cannot afford to pay players and we have also not paid the referees. Our concern is these financial constraints will significantly affect the standards of the competition," said Oguda.