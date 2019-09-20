Why Premier League clubs are shunning Moi Stadium

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League clubs are shying away from using the Moi Stadium in Kisumu amid security concerns.

The latest side to shift base is Chemelil Sugar.

The millers on Wednesday made a last-minute request to relocate its midweek assignment versus Gor Mahia to Kericho's Green Stadium from the lakeside city.

K'Ogalo rejected that request citing logistical challenges forcing the game to be postponed to a later date.

Chemelil's decision to avoid Kisumu comes three days after Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed to Nation Sport that goons had forced his team out of the lakeside city.

"We have suspended all our matches in Kisumu," he confirmed. "We lose a lot of money to travel there and end up getting nothing from the gates. Cartels and bouncers pocket our gate takings (by-force) and also allow fans free entrance."

Advertisement

The security concerns escalated on August 31 when the Kenyan champions who boast a huge following played and beat Tusker 5-2 at the venue.

Before the match, dozens of yobs were spotted fighting for control of the gates and openly harassed the club staff who had been employed to collect entry fees from the spectators using newly introduced e-ticketing procedure.

"They (goons) came with crude weapons and openly harassed us. They beat us some of our staff, forced dozens of staff to access the venue for free and still at the end demanded payment for work not done," explains Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo.

Kisumu's County Executive Committee Archie Alai said he will form a team to investigate the allegations.

"The County needs the revenue. If the clubs have any concerns we will help them secure the gate takings. It is a concern if indeed such incidents have been happening.”

Kisumu County charges Sh10,000 for use of the facility for a football match, and further deducts 20 per cent of the net gate takings.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has called on the club fans to embrace e-ticketing fully so as to a void crowding at the stadium gates during the team’s home matches.

Shikanda praised the fans, who have already taken a personal initiative and adopted the new mode of payment for Ingwe matches and urged others to follow suit so as to help the club realise meaningful revenue from its home encounters.