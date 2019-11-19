Why Sports Registrar wants FKF polls postponed

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The Sports Registrar has asked Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to call off its elections.

But the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to which the Registrar's letter addressed to FKF president Nick Mwendwa is copied, refused to rule on whether or not the elections should proceed.

In its stead, SDT chairman John Ohaga ruled he will deliver judgment in a relevant case in which Sam Nyamweya, Alex Ole Magelo, Moses Akaranga, Simon Mburu, and Angeline Mwikali are challenging both FKF's Electoral Board and composition of its electoral code on December 7.

FKF's lawyer Victor Omwebu told Ohaga his client intends to defy the Registrar's request.

"It (the request) is draconian," said Omwebu.

According to the Electoral Board, FKF's elections will commence on Saturday across the 47 counties in the country paving way for the national polls on December 7.

"It is not proper for Football Kenya Federation to hold elections for County Sports Associations that have not registered in my office and also use non-existent County Sports Associations to vote in officials of Football Kenya Federation," the Registrar's letter reads in part.

"I have been left with no option but to request you to call off the elections scheduled for November 23, plus those of Counties."

Mwendwa told Nation Sport thatFKF will respond to the Registrar on Wednesday, explaining it was not possible to cancel the elections.