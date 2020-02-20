Why Sports Tribunal has postponed FKF election petition

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has postponed the hearing of a petition involving the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to Tuesday.

On Wednesday, SDT okayed the postponement of the hearing of the petition in which FKF is seeking orders compelling the Sports Registrar to allow the federation to carry out elections scheduled for next month.

This case in which FKF is also seeking to conduct next month's elections at the county and national level using its own constitution other than the Sports Act, was scheduled to start, but the SDT ruled that FKF be allowed time to respond to affidavits filed by interested parties.

These parties include Bondeni and Cheptiret Football Clubs from Uasin Gishu County, and one Milton Nyakundi, who describes himself in the affidavit as a seasoned sports journalist with experience spanning 15 years.

“The current (FKF) office served for four years and it will be interesting to know why the holders have not complied with the Sports Act," said Nyakundi.

Other stakeholders from Mombasa are former FKF officials Twaha Mbarak and Goshi Ally. They claim about a 100 active clubs from the county have been excluded from the voting register.

"We hope to have this case heard and thereafter we will be allowed to contest," Mbarak said on Wednesday.

In a related development, FKF Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo has said she is impressed by the turnout of aspirants in FKF elections.

She spoke to Nation Sport after finalising the nomination exercise for aspirants gunning for positions in FKF elections at the county level.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) and presidential nominations will be held tomorrow and Saturday.

"It is encouraging (that) several aspirants, most of them youthful are interested in holding football positions. The turnout is better compared to last time (during the county elections in November)," she explained.