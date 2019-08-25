Why Tobias Otieno is Gor Mahia's main man

By JEFF KINYANJUI

New;ly signed Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has caught the eye of coach Steven Pollack and could start his second Caf Champions League match on Sunday afternoon against Aigle Noir.

The youngster joined the team from Sony Sugar on a one-year contract last month and has so far started two matches under Pollack who says he has been impressed by his qualities.

“Tobias is brilliant midfielder. He is still very young and has age on his side and I honestly think he will develop into one of the best defensive midfielders. He is very eager to learn and constantly asks questions on positioning and other technical aspects of the game and that is a clear indication of a player who is serious with his career. He has a great future ahead of him,” Pollack said.

Otieno however signed a short term deal with the Kenyan champions with reports indicating his handlers are busy working on a move to the US once his contract expires.

The youngster started his career at Kisumu lower-tier side Manyatta United in 2014 before moving to Sony Sugar two seasons ago where he became a regular starter.

K’Ogalo signed him as back up to Ernest Wendo who only had Bernard Ondieki as the only worthy competitor for a first team place.

Probable Gor Mahia line up

Starting XI

David Mapigano (GK), Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna (C), Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Shafik Batambuze, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango and Joachim Oluoch