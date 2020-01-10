Why Wazito are struggling in the KPL

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The ongoing transition at Wazito FC is to blame for their lacklustre form in the Kenyan Premier League, coach Stewart Hall has revealed.

Hall attributed the four losses in a row by a single goal to changes taking place in the team.

The defeats, despite a fight back has baffled coach Hall, who however, said he is working hard to stabilise his sinking ship.

“This is relatively a new team I am building after getting rid of 10 players. I have recruited two new more players and two more others are awaiting clearance from Football Kenya Federation (FKF),” said Hall.

“In all the losses we seem to have an upper hand in the 90 minutes of play, but we end up on the receiving end and this is not good at all,” said Hall.

Wazito are in 14th place, having won two matches, drawn five and lost nine.

However, Hall in an interview with Nation Sport after they were sunk 1-0 by Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium on Tuesday, said he is working on a formula to reverse the situation in the subsequent matches as the league enters its second leg.

“Things are not going well, but in some matches like the one against Ulinzi Stars, the pitch immensely contributed to our defeat. The playing surface was bumpy,” he said.

He added: “Afraha Stadium pitch should not be classified as a football pitch. It’s a horrible playing ground and a team like Wazito cannot display its possession football skills with this kind of playing surface,” said a visibly disappointed coach Hall.

He said his opponents didn’t play possession football because they know the pitch better like.

“They played aerial balls and were more physical and as trained soldiers, they ended up having an upper hand in such a bad pitch,” said Hall.

Hall also pointed an accusing finger to the match referee, whom he claimed denied them a clear penalty in the second half.

“We were punished by the poor pitch and referee whose decision-making towards the end of the match denied us at least a share of the spoils,” added Hall.

He also blamed the congested fixtures and the fatigue of the players after the Christmas break for the defeat against Ulinzi Stars.

“We have not had enough time to train and gel together after the break, but all is not lost because we shall rectify the mistakes and bounce back,” said Hall.