Why are Kisumu All Stars struggling in KPL?

Lack of experience has come to haunt Kenyan Premier League (KPL) debutantes Kisumu All Stars with a string of poor performance in their opening five matches enough proof.

All Stars, also known as “The Blue Eagles,” are at position 17 on the 18-team KPL table with just one point.

Their latest defeat was 0-3 at the hands of Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium on Monday.

Coach Henry Omino on Tuesday attributed the poor performance to lack of experience by most of his charges.

“It has been quite a struggle for the players because most of them are participating in the league for the first time.

“They lack experience on the intensity of the matches in the league, and that has been observed when they are easily disoriented by other clubs during matches,” admitted Omino.

He specifically confessed to having a “green” defence which is struggling to cope with the pressure of the KPL matches.

“The only problematic department in my team is the defence, but the attack and midfield are okay This is because they (defenders) have no experience playing in the league," admitted coach Omino.

He, however, putting a brave face about leaving the relegation zone as he looks forward to winning his first match in the top flight.

WILL REGISTER A WIN

“The performance should not kill our fan base because we soon will register a win in the coming matches, the players have learnt a lot in the beginner matches,” assured coach Omino.

The Kisumu County-sponsored club had also raised concerns of lack of motivation over delayed pay for the club’s staff. “We lack motivation, despite playing this being a hobby, we really cannot feed on the hobby, our motivation is money.

“It is quite a strain because we signed contracts that are not forthcoming,” disclosed a source who sought anonymity.

The Kisumu County Government has, however, dismissed the claims saying the team’s allowances have been fully settled.