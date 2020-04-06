Why coronavirus is a blessing to injured City Stars players

By JEFF KINYANJUI

A number of National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars players have been handed lifelines to return to near, or full fitness, following the indefinite cancellation of the leagues from mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Defensive midfielder Charles Otieno, strikers Jimmy Bageya and Vincent Otieno, defenders Wycliffe Otieno and Edwin Buliba are some of the crucial players that are currently under treatment.

Charles is suffering from a complex tear to the lateral and had been asked to sit out the rest of the season. He’s been undergoing weekly observation and rehabilitation at the Muchatha Health Care, a renowned Physiotherapy and Sports injury clinic.

According to team trainer Grace Wang’ondu, Charles is undergoing recovery and could be back in action soon.

“He may not be fully fit on time as his case is about managing the injury and pain. With strengthened muscles around the injury he may get to a point where he can play with rehab and physio,” he said.

Experienced striker Jimmy Bageya also suffered a complex tear to his medial meniscus on his right knee early last month while young striker Vincent Otieno is also nursing an acute knee injury from February.

Edwin Buliba suffered patella tendonitis and IT band syndrome on his left knee during a crucial game against Nairobi Stima, while goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and striker Ezekiel Odera are expected to fully recover from minor injuries.

City Stars CEO Patrick Korir says the team will be in better shape once the players recover fully.

“Collectively, and baring any new developments, all the seven players on injury bed are expected to be on equal footing to contest for playing places once the league resumes at the end of the sporting lock-down due to coronavirus,” he said.

Highly-rated right-back Kevin Okumu and the club’s leading scorer Ebrima Sanneh have also recovered from minor injuries and are working hard to regain fitness during this period according to the club.