Why current, former Ingwe officials are at loggerheads

Current and former officials of Kenyan Premier League club AFC Leopards have differed on a proposal to dissolve the team's branches countrywide and to make them one corporate entity where fans can buy shares and invest in the club.

While former officials of the club are of the view that the club stands a better chance of attracting investors and sponsors when the branches are turned into one corporate entity, the current leadership has insisted that branches have continued playing an important role in helping to pay players dues following the exit of shirt sponsors SportPesa in August last year and should be left intact.

The club’s chairman Dan Shikanda has singled out former chairman Alex Ole Magelo and former CEO Richard Ekhalie as those behind the call to dissolve the branches. Shikanda has insisted that it will not happen under his watch.

Shikanda told Nation Sport the proposal is part of a scheme by former officials of the club to rise to leadership through the back door.

Shikanda has said his administration will open more branches countrywide, particularly in Western Kenya where the 13-time Kenyan champions enjoy fanatical support.

"Why didn't they achieve what they are proposing now when they were at the helm? This is politics carried over from the last election. The branches will not be dissolved under my leadership," said Shikanda.

"We are in dire need of funds to run the club and it is branches that have been supporting us financially. They have gone out of their way to ensure we pay players the little we get to keep the club running. Why then should I support the call to have them disbanded?" he wondered.

But Ekhalie said his team is targeting more than six million fans through block share programme to raise over Sh30 million with the intention of giving the club part of the money and investing the remaining amount to assist the club in future.

"We want to use six million fans to invest in the club. We have come up with block share programme where we want to turn all branches into one corporate entity then buy rights and invest in the club," said Ekhalie.