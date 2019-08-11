Why fans want Harambee Stars striker to join EPL

By GEOFFREY ANENE

More by this Author

Kenyan fans have come out to challenge Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael ‘Engineer’ Olunga to move to the English Premier League (EPL) saying he has outgrown Japanese football.

This comes after the 25-year-old grabbed a hat-trick in Kashiwa’s 4-1 win over Renofa Yamaguchi in a Japanese second-tier league on Saturday.

Olunga, who joined Kashiwa on August 10, 2018, celebrated one year at the club scoring in the third minute before completing adding to his tally in the 61st and 92nd minutes. Brazilian Cristian da Silva, 32, scored for Kashiwa in the 69th while Ryoma Ishida netted Yamaguchi’s consolation in the 65th.

This season alone, Olunga has netted 11 goals from 18 matches. He has also made four assists.

His hat-trick heroics against Yamaguchi got Kenyan fans singing his praises on social media.

Sultan Rashid said, “Well done, but you are not a Japanese super league material. Better play in English championship.”

Related Stories Olunga grabs hat trick in league match

Kipngetich Enoc said, “This league is below your current football standards.” Paul Osir noted: “Europe needs your prowess.”

Ishmael Kadenis had three words for Olunga, “An EPL material.” Others even proposed to Olunga which club in England they want him to play for.

Willy Kwach MpendaKenya said, “Engineer I want to see you in EPL, especially Arsenal...” Jon Walter, “My prayers too but ok Arsenal... Even if it’s in any Championship team en route. This guy is real... How I wish January Transfer Window a team in Championship to seek his services... En route to EPL.” Michael Agala Maliolo, “Good outing brother, the sky remains the limit. England is your portion.”

Kim Kimzy, “We are proud of you and I wish to see you in EPL.” Duncan Ondiek, “Come rock EPL where we can watch you play on our favourite clubs.”

Daniel M Harrison, “May God always watch over you my brother. Score more and may EPL clubs fight for your signature.” David Kinyua, “It’s high time you move to a bigger league. You deserve playing in the English Premier League. I believe you can. Even you yourself know deep down you can. Make it happen Engineer.” Timothy Otieno, “Our dream is to see you in EPL.”

Saturday’s win was Kashiwa’s ninth in a row in the league and 11th in all competitions. It has kept them on top of the 22-team league with 55 points from 27 matches.

Kashiwa have now opened a four-point gap against closest rival Kyoto Sanga who rallied to hold Tochigi 2-2 on Saturday.

Olunga first bagged a hat-trick abroad while at Girona in the 6-0 win over Las Palmas in a La Liga match on January 13, 2018.