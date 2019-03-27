Isuza brace not enough as Vihiga hold Leopards

By TITUS MAERO

Vihiga United held visiting AFC Leopards to a 2-2 draw in a fiercely contested SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, on Wednesday.

Whyvonne Isuza hit the back of the net twice, while Chris Masinza and Amos Kigadi each scored for Vihiga.

Ingwe took a deserved lead through Isuza’s header following a left wing cross from Brian Marita barely seven minutes into the encounter.

Vihiga put up a spirited show as their forwards Ken Muhanji, Masinza and Dennis Wafula sought to get an equaliser but they were well contained by Leopards’ defence marshalled by Joshua Mawira.

Referee Alex Ondima awarded Vihiga a penalty after Kigadi was brought down in the box by Christopher Orochum on 32 minutes.

Masinza powered home the penalty past custodian Ndashimiye Eric to level matters at Bukhungu.

Before the dust could settle, Isuza capitalised on a defensive lapse from goalkeeper Michael Matasio to restore their lead in the 40th minute as Ingwe led 2-1 at the breather.

After the restart, Vihiga piled more pressure on the visitors half and were rewarded at the death when Kigadi headed home the equaliser past a hapless Ndashimiye Eric.

Leopards coach Cassa Mbungo said they played well.

“We made use of our scoring chances well. I'm confident we shall keep improving as we go into our next fixtures,” he said.

Vihiga tactician Mike Mururi said he would work on areas that let them down in the match.