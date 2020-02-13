Will Team Simba retain title? KPL Fans Fun Day returns

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Nine teams have so far registered for the sixth edition of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Fans Fun Day that is set to go down at the Ligi Ndogo Arena on Saturday.

Defending champions Team Simba with team manager Roselinder Achieng is optimistic of retaining the trophy they won in at the end of the 2017/2018 season after edging out Team Swara 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

“We have the bragging rights and therefore all the teams are eager to beat us. We are therefore preparing very well and are ready to roar just like the lions we are,” Achieng told Nation Sport.

Last edition’s finalists Swara have been pooled in Group A alongside former champions Hippos FC, newcomers BetLion, Lifestyle FC and Mafisi while Group B has Simba, Ngamia, Tigers and Ndovu FC.

The registration is still open with the fixtures set to be released Friday morning. Bernard Omondi, who is one of the organisers, says the main aim is to bring local football fans together.

“For a change, we will start in the afternoon this year and we call on local football fans to come out in large numbers to interact and enjoy good moments. Football is all about bringing people together to enjoy the beautiful game and that has always been our motive in this event,” he said.

