Will fixture congestion hamper Gor Mahia's ambition?

A fixture glut occasioned by the adoption of a new league format is weighing heavily on local champions Gor Mahia as they prepare to face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the quarter finals of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Confederation Cup.

By the time of the Sunday clash, K’Ogalo will have played three matches in seven days against Zoo Kericho, Nzoia Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks. That coupled with the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup a week later in Morocco.

Their persistent pleas to have certain games shelved have fallen on deaf ears, as the top flight league organisers are also rushing against time to ensure that the 2018/2019 season ends by May in accordance with the new Caf guidelines.

As such, coach Hassan Oktay has changed tact and asked his players to give their best in every match so that they can achieve their goals.

“There is a lot on our plate right now, but I’d like to just focus on giving our best in every game. We understand that the league organisers are also in a fix because the league must end at a certain date. The important thing is to ensure that we give our best and if we do that then I am sure that we shall win matches because we have a good squad both in the starting team and in the reserves bench,” Oktay said.

Sunday’s continental tie will be presided over by Botswana referee Joshua Bondo assisted by Arsenio Chadreque from Mozambique and Souru Phasoane from Lesotho.

Oktay himself will be forced to follow Sunday’s proceedings from the terraces, as he has been banned from the touchline for continuously protesting the referees’ decisions during the club’s final group match against Angolan giants Petro Atletico a fortnight ago.

The Turkish-Cypriot was sent off in the 54th minute by centre referee Moroccan Redouane Jiyad in a hot tempered clash that also saw Shaffiq Batambuze and Ernest Wendo red carded.

The defensive duo of Harun Shakava and Shaffik Batambuze, as well as lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge and burly midfielder Ernest Wendo are out of Sunday’s match after being banned for various infringements in the course of the competition.

Frederick Odhiambo, the stellar goalkeeper who has churned put impressive performances as an emergency replacement for injured first choice custodian Boniface Oluoch, has been cleared of an unsporting behaviour charge and will be available for selection against Berkane.

The tournament has taken a knockout format where the eight qualified teams will play a single-elimination tournament.

Each tie will be played on a home-and-away two-legged basis and if the aggregate score is tied after the second leg, the away goals rule will be applied.

If a tie is still tied, a penalty shoot-out will be used to determine the winner.