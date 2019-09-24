alexa Winners at Fifa The Best Awards ceremony - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Winners at Fifa The Best Awards ceremony

Tuesday September 24 2019

From left, Belgium and Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard, Brazilian and Real Madrid defender Marcelo, Spain and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric pose during the presentation of the Fifa Fifpro World Men Eleven team during The Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2019 in Milan. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO |

From left, Belgium and Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard, Brazilian and Real Madrid defender Marcelo, Spain and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric pose during the presentation of the Fifa Fifpro World Men Eleven team during The Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2019 in Milan. PHOTO | MARCO BERTORELLO |  AFP

In Summary

  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the men's coach award
  • Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United won the fair-play award
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

MILAN

List of winners at Fifa's The Best Awards ceremony on Monday at La Scala opera house in Milan.

Best men's player: Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona)

Best women's player: Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)

Best men's goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool)

Best women's goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal (NED/Atletico Madrid)

Related Stories

Advertisement

Men's World 11 team of year: Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool); Sergio Ramos (ESP/Real Madrid), Virgil Van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Matthijs De Ligt (NED/Juventus), Marcelo (BRA/Real Madrid); Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid), Frenkie De Jong (NED/Barcelona), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid); Lionel Messi (ARG/FC Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus)

Women's World 11 team of year: Sari Van Veenendaal (NED/Atletico Madrid); Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon), Nilla Fischer (SWE/Linkopings), Kelly O'Hara (USA/Utah Royals); Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon), Julie Ertz (USA/Chicago), Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington); Marta (BRA/Orlando), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)

Men's coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women's coach: Jill Ellis (USA)

Puskas Award best goal: Daniel Zsori (HUN/Debrecen)

Fair-play award: Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United

Advertisement