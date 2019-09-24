Winners at Fifa The Best Awards ceremony
Tuesday September 24 2019
MILAN
List of winners at Fifa's The Best Awards ceremony on Monday at La Scala opera house in Milan.
Best men's player: Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona)
Best women's player: Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)
Best men's goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool)
Best women's goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal (NED/Atletico Madrid)
Men's World 11 team of year: Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool); Sergio Ramos (ESP/Real Madrid), Virgil Van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Matthijs De Ligt (NED/Juventus), Marcelo (BRA/Real Madrid); Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid), Frenkie De Jong (NED/Barcelona), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid); Lionel Messi (ARG/FC Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus)
Women's World 11 team of year: Sari Van Veenendaal (NED/Atletico Madrid); Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon), Nilla Fischer (SWE/Linkopings), Kelly O'Hara (USA/Utah Royals); Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon), Julie Ertz (USA/Chicago), Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington); Marta (BRA/Orlando), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)
Men's coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Women's coach: Jill Ellis (USA)
Puskas Award best goal: Daniel Zsori (HUN/Debrecen)
Fair-play award: Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United