alexa Wolves shock holders Man City - Daily Nation
Wolves shock holders Man City

Sunday October 6 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish striker Adama Traore celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 6, 2019. PHOTO | LINDSEY PARNABY |

In Summary

  • It was second-placed City's second league defeat this term after their surprise loss at Norwich in September.
  • Liverpool -- pipped to the title by one point last term -- have won all eight of their league games as they bid to win the English crown for the first time since 1990.
AFP
By AFP
MANCHESTER

Manchester City's bid to win a third successive Premier League title suffered a huge setback as the champions crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolves on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side are trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points following Adama Traore's two late goals at the Etihad Stadium.

It was second-placed City's second league defeat this term after their surprise loss at Norwich in September.

Liverpool -- pipped to the title by one point last term -- have won all eight of their league games as they bid to win the English crown for the first time since 1990.

