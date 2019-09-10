Works begin on City Stadium after Nation report

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Nairobi County government Monday took the first step to improve City Stadium following a detailed report by Nation Sport highlighting the appalling state of the stadium.

On Monday, Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko announced, via his official Facebook page, that renovation work on the 10,000-seater facility has started.

For good measure, Sonko uploaded a 15-minute video showing dozens of construction workers working at the site.

He also shared 10 photos showing county workers repairing the stadium’s terraces to his million-plus followers on the social networking site.

“Rehabilitation of City Stadium is underway to ensure the historic stadium is upgraded to the required standards,” said Sonko.

“We are also going to unveil Dandora Stadium soon after completion of its construction. This financial year, my administration will construct three other stadia in Ziwani grounds (Kariokor), Ndurarawa (Riruta) and Kihumbuini (Kangemi). My administration is determined to promote sports through the development of infrastructure to enable our youth to nurture their talents.”

Advertisement

A spot-check by Nation Sport confirmed that renovation work on City Stadium had started, although Sonko’s office remained mum on the time it will take to complete work on the stadium.

“This (renovation work) is welcome news,” Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo said.

“The club spends at least Sh100,000 each weekend to transport our team to matches in Machakos or Kisumu.

“Our fans used to fill up City Stadium and now not all of them can travel for away matches so we have not only been spending but losing revenue as well.”