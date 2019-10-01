Works begins at Mombasa’s Sh1.7b stadium

By WACHIRA MWANGI

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

The construction of a Sh1.7 billion ultra-modern stadium in Mombasa has begun and the project is expected to be completed in 14 months.

Mombasa County sports executive Munywoki Kyalo said the stadium was delayed because they want to include facilities for other sports and not just football.

“Today is a great day for the county of Mombasa because as we have begun the construction of a world-class sports facility,” said Kyalo on Tuesday.

“We awarded the tender to a Turkish company which will set up the stadium. It will have a capacity of 12, 500 to accommodate football fans and international rugby matches.”

Kyalo said that alongside the stadium, an indoor sports arena with a capacity of 1,200 and a convention hall that can host at least 3,000 participants will be built.

He said project will also include a 25x50 meters swimming pool. “We hope that we are going to give Mombasa and Coast residents a chance to enjoy a spectacular Fifa-approved facility,” Kyalo said.

