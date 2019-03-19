 Liverpool ace out of Switzerland's Euro qualifiers - Daily Nation
Xherdan Shaqiri: Liverpool ace out of Switzerland's Euro qualifiers

Tuesday March 19 2019

Switzerland's forward Xherdan Shaqiri (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring his team's second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group E match against Serbia at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 22, 2018. PHOTO | PATRICK HERTZOG |

Switzerland's forward Xherdan Shaqiri (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring his team's second goal during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group E match against Serbia at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 22, 2018. PHOTO | PATRICK HERTZOG |  AFP

By BBC SPORT
Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has withdrawn from Switzerland's squad because of a groin injury.

Switzerland play the first of their 2020 European Championship qualifiers in Georgia on Saturday, before a home game against Denmark on 26 March.

Shaqiri, 27, has scored six goals for the Premier League leaders this season, but has not started a match since 30 January.

Liverpool's next game is at home against Tottenham on 31 March.

The Reds, aiming to become English champions for the first time since 1990, have a two-point lead over Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Liverpool have seven Premier League games remaining in 2018-19 and also face Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

